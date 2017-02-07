I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Headlines | 7 February 2017 07:29 CET

$13.9m on veep’s mansion an insult to Ghanaians – PPP

By CitiFMonline

Kofi Asamoah-Siaw, the Policy Adviser of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), has described as shocking and insulting to the Ghanaian populace for a supposed amount of $13.9 million to be spent in constructing a vice presidential villa, saying policy interventions are needed to stop such wastage, rather than an investigation into the contract as suggested.

There have been calls for an investigation into the contract and expenditure of the bungalow after Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia's sounded an alarm about the $13.9 million cost of the building.

The Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, has revealed that government may launch a full-scale audit into the contract.

But Mr. Asamoah-Siaw is skeptical about such calls expressing fears that any investigation would only lead to a cover-up.

He instead said policy interventions were the way to go in preventing similar occurrences in future.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, he said, “We [the PPP] will not call for an investigation because we think an investigation is a tool to cover-up. What we want are policies to prevent this from happening again in the future. what we want are policies that prevent this from happening again in the future.”

“The reason why we don't want to put too much emphasis [on an investigation] is that you go round in circles and when you finish, you come and put the document before the Attorney General of the Republic. If she doesn't have the political will to prosecute a member of the political class or elite, nothing will change.”

He further suggested these revelations were part of a cycle that sees the two main political parties, the National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party seek to smear each other when the assume power.

Ultimately, Mr. Asiamah-Siaw said the amount was shocking and offensive considering Ghana's economic status adding that the PPP saw this “more evidence of how people in public office care less about national preservation and rather want to promote self-preservation.”


By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Headlines

driven goals with extreme challenges is worth efficient to remember an unforgetable achievement
By: Boaz Akude
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img