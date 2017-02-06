Ghana begins oral argument in maritime dispute case against Cote d’Ivoire Ghana on Monday, February 6 began oral argument over the maritime border dispute case against neighbours La Cote d’Ivoire.

The oral presentation is the beginning of a 10-day public hearing at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea(ITLOS) in Hamburg, Germany.

The three-hour hearing on Monday was presided over by Boualem Bouguetaia, who is also the Vice President of ITLOS. Ghana’s presentation was opened by Minister of Justice Gloria Akuffo.

The oral argument by Ghana is scheduled to continue on Tuesday, February 7.

La Cote d’Ivoire is expected to begin her oral argument on Thursday and end on Friday with Ghana making a final oral argumente, expected to be reply, next Monday, February 13. La Cote d’Ivoire will also make a final oral argument on Thursday, February 16.

The maritime dispute began on January 12, 2015 when the two West African nations agreed to seek international resolution to the dispute.

On April 25, 2015, Cote d’Ivoire had a ruling in its favour to have Ghana stop any further drilling activity in the disputed area.

Before Monday’s presentation, ad hoc judges Thomas Mensah for Ghana and Frenchman Ronny Abraham for La Cote d’Ivoire were sworn in as members of the Chamber to hear the case. Judgement is expected later this year.