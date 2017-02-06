Kayayeis Vow To Hit The Streets If Otiko Is Rejected

More than 5000 head porters also known as kayayei are mounting pressure on the Minority in Parliament to approve the appointment of Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba.

The nomination of Ms. Otiko Afisa Djaba as Minister designated to the Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry was face with stiff opposition from the Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Minority members on the Appointment Committee of Parliament indicated that, they will not support the nomination of Ms. Otiko Afisah Djaba because of unsavoury comment she made against former President John Mahama during the 2016 electioneering campaign.

The only condition she would be approved, according to the Minority will be for her to render an unqualified apology for her conduct- a proposal the Gender Minister-designate has rejected.

There is also a raging debate on her not doing National Service but Ms. Otiko Djaba in a letter to the Appointment Committee explained that “upon completion of a course of study at the University of Development Studies (UDS), Wa Campus, in 2009, because I was informed that persons who were over forty (40) years of age were exempt from national service”.

However, the livid head porters from the three northern region in an interview on Adom News accused the Minority of personal vendetta.

They could not fathom why someone who has their interest at heart is being frustrated especially by Members of Parliament from the north.

They maintained Otiko Djaba’s appointment to the Gender Minister is a dream come true since according to them, she has their interest at heart.

The kayayei has vowed to storm and demonstrate against the Minority who are championing a cause to have Otiko Djaba disqualified.