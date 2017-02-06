Akufo-Addo appoints former MP Mustapha Ussif as NSS boss

Former Yagaba/Kubori Member of Parliament (MP), Mustapha Ussif has been appointed as the acting Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS).

The elevation was announced in a letter signed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Monday.

Quoting Section 15 (1) of the Ghana National Service Scheme Act, 1980 to back his action, the President asked the former legislator to superintend over the NSS until such a time when a substantive Director would be approved.

“I hereby appoint you to act as the Executive Director of the Scheme, pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the National Service Board, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission,” the letter read.

He was directed to take charge of the institution starting February 6, 2017.

Mr Ussif takes over the reign of the institution from Dr Kpessah Whyte who was appointed by former President John Mahama after the Scheme was hit with corruption allegation.

New NSS boss, Mustapha Ussif

The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) uncovered a GH¢7.9 million deep-rooted rot at the Secretariat in 2014 - money believed to be allowance paid to some 22,612 non-existent service personnel.

Some officials of the institution were arraigned and processes initiated to get into the issue of the rot.

The new NSS boss holds an MBA in Finance and Investment Student from the University of Gloucestershire in England.

He has varying experiences in banking and insurance.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com |