Police arrest 14 NPP supporters over Old Fadama clash

The Police have arrested 14 supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are alleged responsible for a violent clash at Old Fadama in Accra Sunday.

Predominantly of Dagomba descent, the men were said to have visited machete wounds on their colleagues in an attempt to take over leadership of the area.

Greater Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Afia Tenge told Joy News’ Latif Iddrisu Monday that the arrested people include 11 men and three women.

She disclosed the Police Command was notified about the clash on Sunday at Agbogbloshie, a suburb of Accra and they swiftly moved to arrest the situation.

ASP Afia Tenge also said the police are looking for one of the gang leaders whom they believe is responsible for the attack.

An investigation by the Joy News reporter revealed that the ‘most wanted man’ is Yakubu Alidu popularly known as Bullet, who is said to be the Chief of Takoro in Old Fadama.

The Chief in an exclusive interview with Joy News accused the police of unfairly carrying out their task.

According to him, the clash was between two factions of NPP supporters, but the police arrested only the people who are under his command.

Mr Alidu added there was nothing violent about what happened, adding there is no need for anyone to be panicky.

Three people sustained varying degrees of injury after the clash and properties worth thousands of cedis were destroyed.

Old Fadama is known to be one of the trouble spots in the country especially with the violence that greeted it post the 2008 elections.

Some NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters clashed after the victory of the late President Professor John Evans Mills in that year.

The NDC youth allegedly drove out the NPP supporters from their wooden structures, claiming they suffered the same fate when the NPP won in 2000.

Meanwhile, police have beefed up security in the area to stall any future occurrence.

