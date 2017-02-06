Mustapha Ussif Appointed New NSS Executive Director

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed a former Member of Parliament for Yagaba/Kubori Constituency, Mustapha Ussif, as Executive Director of the National Service Scheme.

Mr Ussif is expected to assume an acting role from Monday, February 6, pending the constitutional approval of the National Service Board.

The appointment was made in pursuant to Section 15(1) of the Ghana National Service Scheme Act, 1980 (Act 426).

Mr Ussif lost his seat in the 2016 elections to National Democratic Congress' Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim, a former Chairman of the Hajj Board.

Meanwhile, Henry Nana Boakye, a member of the New Patriotic Party's communications team, has been appointed Deputy Executive Director of the Scheme.

His appointment takes immediate effect but has to be pending until the advice of the National Service Board just like Mr Ussif.

