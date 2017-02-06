I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Council Of State Elections Rescheduled By EC

The Electoral Commission has rescheduled the upcoming Council of State elections from Thursday February 9, 2017 to Thursday, 16th February, 2017.

In a letter addressed to the candidates, the EC indicated that “Electoral Commission hereby informs the candidates, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and the general public that the election of regional representative  s to the Council of State by regional electoral colleges, scheduled to be held at all regional capitals on Thursday, 9th February 2017 has been rescheduled for Thursday, 16th February 2017.”

The letter goes on to state that “the additional week is required to enable the MMDAs make the requisite arrangements for the constitution of the regional electoral colleges required for the election of the regional representatives to the Council of State.

“We wish, however, to state that all other arrangements including nominations to contest in the election are still valid for the purpose of the election. Please be guided accordingly.”

The letter was signed by the Head of Communications for the Electoral Commission, Eric Kofi Dzakpasu.

