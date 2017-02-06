I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 6 February 2017 21:19 CET

Apology for use of wrong picture

By MyJoyOnline

Our attention has been drawn to the use of a wrong picture to accompany a story about the installation of a new Ga mantse which was posted on Sunday February 5, 2017.

The picture of the James Town Mantse, the Queen mother and other prominent leaders of James Town was erroneously used for the Ga Mantse installation story headlined " Ga kingmakers install another chief ."

We deeply regret the inconvenience the use of this picture may have caused and unreservedly apologise to the persons captured in the picture for same.

We have immediately taken steps to replace the picture to the said story.

Thank you.
Assisting Editor
Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

General News

Love and hatred have something in common
By: Atta Osei Isaac
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img