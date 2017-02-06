FinTech comes to Ghana -Entrepreneurs compete for $100,000 in prizes

Last week, Nairobi based Village Capital, hosted its first FinTech (Financial Technology) workshop in Accra. Village Capital brought together 10 young entrepreneurs from 7 African countries.

One of the goals of the program is to identify the two most promising companies, which will each win a prize of $50,000, to support their growth.

FinTech startups focus mostly on various types of enhanced money transfer applications using mobile telephones.

For example, Kenya based Grafica has developed a mobile payment solution that enables even very poor villagers to pay for a mini-solar powered energy system.

Uganda based Lipa Mobile enables parents to send money to their children in boarding school, while also monitoring what the money is spent on (books=good, beer=bad).

Rwanda based Vuga Pay enables people to send and receive mobile money regardless of which mobile payment network each side of the transaction is using.

Each of the ten companies is trying to capitalize on the potential of mobile phones and web-based applications to change the lives of the financially excluded.

This market place has become attractive to investors because nearly two billion potential customers have access to mobile phones. So, if an entrepreneur can develop a payment solution with millions of customers, regardless if the company's fee is a tiny amount, the profit potential is still enormous (think Micro Finance on steroids.)

The Village Capital, which has offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC, Africa, Asia, and Latin America focuses on funding cutting edge technology in emerging markets. To date, over 40% of their investments have gone to women led businesses.

As Regional Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Lia Mayka explained, “Almost half of the world's venture capital goes to 3 US cities. Less than 5% of that capital goes to women, and less than 1% goes to people of color. Village Capital democratizes entrepreneurship by shifting the dynamic between people with money and people with great ideas”.

Village Capital raised over $17 million in 2016 to invest in social enterprises around the world. One of its main investors is Steven Case, one of the original founders of America-On-Line.

A unique aspect of the Village Capital philosophy is that it does NOT make the final investment decision. Rather, Village relies on the smarts of the invited entrepreneurs.

So besides attending workshops that focus on how to grow their businesses, the 10 entrepreneurs in Accra spent a great deal of time interviewing and ranking each other.

The entrepreneurs review each other's' business and financial plans and ask all the questions that investors usually do.

Village Capital believes this structure allows the companies to learn advanced business skills, such as presentation abilities, due diligence, negotiations, and financial analysis.

As Mayka of Village Capital said “by putting the investment decision in the hands of entrepreneurs themselves, we are able to do better due diligence, teach entrepreneurs how to think like investors, and build community amongst like-minded entrepreneurs instead of forcing them to compete.”

So who won the two $50,000 prizes? So far, there has been one round of practice voting, with two to go. The entrepreneurs will meet again in Nairobi, and once again for their final workshop in Lagos in March. Stay tuned.