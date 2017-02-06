Bosome-Freho Health Directorate embarks on infrastructure expansion



The Bosome-Freho District Directorate of the Ghana Health Service embarked on expansion of infrastructure and facilities, including CHPS compounds, at the sub district level during last year, to take control of their health needs.

Mr. Clement Nti Boateng, District Director of Health, who announced this at the annual performance review meeting for 2016, said due to effective disease prevention and surveillance, the district recorded no major disease outbreaks in the past four to five years.

The review meeting, which attracted participants from the various sub-districts and institutions in the district, heads of department, religious leaders, traditional authorities and assembly members, was to deliberate on achievements, challenges and strategies to improve service delivery in the coming year.

Mr. Nti Boateng said as part of measures to motivate the staff to provide effective and efficient health delivery, a number of training programmes were organised for the staff.

He, however, mentioned absence of an ambulance, inadequate means of transport like pickups, motorbikes and laboratory services, and inadequate residential and office accommodation, as some of the challenges faced by the directorate in the district.

The Health Director claimed that effective collaboration with traditional leaders, the district assembly, philanthropists and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) was a key strategy to address some of the challenges, and announced that plans are far advanced for the area to get a district hospital.

Mr. Joseph Frimpong Naayo, District Co-ordinating Director for Bosome-Freho, who opened the meeting, said the assembly would continue to collaborate effectively with the Health Directorate to provide quality health care to the people.

He said the assembly is vigorously pursuing the government’s agenda of providing adequate and quality health facilities to people, hence the construction of CHPS compounds across the length and breadth of the district.

The District Co-ordinating Director promised that the assembly would continue to play its role to ensure that the lot of the people would be improved upon.