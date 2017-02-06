Ashanti NPP Communication Director Donates To Kath

The Ashanti Regional NPP Communications Director, Mr. Akwasi Kyei, has donated medical drugs to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The drugs, estimated to cost about US$4,000, included one box of Tera Pharma capsules, two boxes of Risperidne, two boxes of orthoeylen tablets, six boxes of Divapoe and Solution, two boxes of Lovsatation tablets, two boxes of Onetiapine tabletss and three boxes of Collocxile capsules.

Mr. George Tetteh, Director of Administration at KATH, who received the items, thanked Mr. Kyei for the kind gesture.

According to him, since the government alone cannot shoulder all responsibilities, it behooves on individuals and philanthropists and well meaning Ghanaians to emulate Mr. Kyei’s example.