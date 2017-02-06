I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 6 February 2017 22:45 CET

Ashanti NPP Communication Director Donates To Kath

By Ghanaian Chronicle

The Ashanti Regional NPP Communications Director, Mr. Akwasi Kyei, has donated medical drugs to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The drugs, estimated to cost about US$4,000, included one box of Tera Pharma capsules, two boxes of Risperidne, two boxes of orthoeylen tablets, six boxes of Divapoe and Solution, two boxes of Lovsatation tablets, two boxes of Onetiapine tabletss and three boxes of Collocxile capsules.

Mr. George Tetteh, Director of Administration at KATH, who received the items, thanked Mr. Kyei for the kind gesture.

According to him, since the government alone cannot shoulder all responsibilities, it behooves on individuals and philanthropists and well meaning Ghanaians to emulate Mr. Kyei’s example.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

General News

A synonym is a word you use when you can't spell the word you first thought of.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img