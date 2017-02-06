Manhyia endorses Otumfuo Mmawerehene’s candidature …For Council of state

MANHYIA PALACE, the seat of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has endorsed the candidature of Baafuor Hyiaman Brentuo IV, as the Ashanti regional representative on the council of state.

Two contenders, Nana Boadi Tawiah Ampem, Atwima Darkohene and one Denis Kwakwah, besides Nana Adusei Atwenewaa Ampem II, Tepamanhene, have already stepped down as contestants in support of the Mmawerehene.

At the press conference last Friday at the Manhyia Palace, Otumfuo Ankobeahene Nana Baafuor Kwame Kussi, expressed full support for Otumfuo Mmawerehene’s candidature.

He indicated that Mmawerehene’s track record in both Manhyia and private life pointed to his vision and the capacity to advise the President and the government to realize the vision and the aspirations of the citizenry.

Nana Agyenim Boateng, Otumfuo Owireduhene, also explained that Mmawerehene was consulted by the chiefs and taking into account his pedigree and experience in life, prevailed it upon him to vie for the slot on the Council.

Nana Kofi Owusu Boateng, on behalf of the Manhyia Secretariat, also expressed the Secretariat's unflinching support for the Mmawerehene, stressing that, the Council of State is not a playing ground and that, Nana Baafour Brentuo has what it takes to deliver as a member.

Nana Baafuor Mawerehene on his part explained that with the vast experience in the field of his profession as a medical practitioner and having served as Mmawerehene at Manhyia for over 17 years, he was convinced that, he is the right person to represent the region on the council of State to help the president execute his developmental agenda.

According to him, when given the nod, he would also ensure that the Ashanti Region has its fair share of the national cake in terms of development.

He disclosed that, because of his rich experience, he occasionally represents the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at very important events and programmes, both locally and internationally.

Pix: BaffourHyiamanBrentuo V (middle) with nananom at the Press conference at Manhyia.