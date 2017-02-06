Gov't must invest minerals revenue in mining communities - Ghana Mineworkers Union

The General Secretary of the Ghana Mineworkers Union has made a fresh case for government to take urgent steps to ensure the Minerals Revenues Development Fund is strictly invested in mining communities as earmarked.

Prince William Ankrah says government needs to institute measures that would ensure the communities fully benefit from the royalties.

Mining communities have over the years suffered the adverse effects of both legitimate and illegal mining activities.

As part of efforts to mitigate this, royalties from the sale of the mineral resources are channeled into a fund for developing the communities.

Government has re-affirmed plans to double the royalties from 10 to 20 percent.

The Chief Executive of the Minerals Commission Dr Toni Aubynn also agrees the Fund should be utilised exclusively for the benefit of mining communities.

According to him, the current situation where such communities are virtually neglected in development will soon be reversed. He explains this would be achieved on the revised mining laws.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business