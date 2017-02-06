Election of Council of State reps rescheduled to Feb 16

The Electoral Commission (EC), has rescheduled the election of regional representatives to the Council of State.

The election was set for Thursday, February 9, but will now come off on Thursday, February 16.

The EC in a statement explained that, the additional week was to allow the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) “make the requisite arrangements for the constitution of the regional electoral colleges required for the election of the regional representatives to the Council of State.”

The Commission also stated that, other arrangements, including nominations to contest in the election, are still valid for the purpose of the election.

The elections nationwide would be held at venues to be determined by the Commission in the regional capitals.

The Council of State consists of one representative from each region of Ghana, elected in accordance with regulations made by the EC under article 51 of Ghana's constitution, by an electoral college comprising two representatives from each of the districts in the region, nominated by the District Assemblies in the region and eleven other members appointed by the President.

Qualification onto the Council of State

To be eligible for election to the Council of State a prospective candidate must be a citizen of Ghana, be of sound mind, be a registered voter and be a resident or hail from the region which he /she seeks to represent.

A person shall not be qualified to be elected as a regional representative to the Council of State if, among others, the person is adjudged or otherwise declared bankrupt, if convicted for high crime under the Constitution, or high treason, or for an offence involving the security of the State, fraud, dishonesty, or moral turpitude; or for any other offence punishable by death or by a sentence of not less than ten years.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana