EC reschedules Council of State election

The Electoral Commission (EC) has rescheduled the Council of State regional representations election from Thursday, 9th February 2017 to Thursday, 16th February 2017.

The decision follows the revocation of the appointment of 30 percent of members of the assembly who make up the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

The Constitution mandates the Council of State under Article 89 to counsel the President in the performance of his functions.

“The Council is required to consider and advise the President or any other authority in respect of any appointment which is required by the Constitution or any other law to be made in accordance with the advice of, or in consultation with the Council,” the Constitution states.

It may also, upon request or on its own initiative, consider and make recommendations on any matter being considered or dealt with by the President, a Minister of State, Parliament or any other authority.

It is required to meet at least four times in a year.

Explaining the postponement in a press release Monday, Head of Communication at the EC, Eric Dzakpasu said, "the additional week is required to enable the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) made the requisite arrangements for the constitution of the regional electoral colleges required for the election of the regional representatives to the Council of State."

He stated that all other arrangements including nominations to contest in the election are still valid for the purpose of the election.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com