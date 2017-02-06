I Earned More ‘Cash’ As Spare Parts Dealer Than As MP – Osei Kyei Mensah

Parliamentary Affairs Minister-designate Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has recalled his days as a spare parts dealer in the country suggesting it was more lucrative than his current job.

He said he earned more as a spare parts dealer than he is currently earning as a Majority Leader and legislator of Ghana's Parliament.

Answering a question on his curriculum vitae (CV) before Parliament's Appointments Committee Monday, the Suame Member of Parliament (MP) said he had dealt in spare parts while staying briefly in Zimbabwe.

He said he used to procure spare parts from Nigeria anytime he was heading to Ghana. He said the business pays, adding he misses it a great deal.

The Majority leader took his turn before the Committee as part of vetting of the third batch of ministerial nominees of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Appointments Committee has so far vetted 25 ministerial nominees, 13 of whom have been sworn in as substantive ministers by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

They include, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, Justice Minister, Gloria Akuffo, Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah.

The others were Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, Local Government Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama, Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Agriculture Minister, and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The Committee resumed sitting on Monday with the vetting of Creative Arts Minister-designate, Catherine Afeku, Parliamentary Affairs Minister-designate Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu and Planning Minister-Designate Prof Gyan Baffuor.

Mr Kyei Mensah Bonsu who is one of the veteran MPs in the seventh Parliament said he would use his position if approved to “deepen the responsiveness of our Parliament.”

He said with the effective collaboration of the various political parties Ghana should reach the 30 percent women representation in Parliament as set by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

-Myjoyonline