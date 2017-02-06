I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Headlines | 6 February 2017 17:40 CET

Akufo-Addo appoints Mustapha Ussif as acting NSS boss

By CitiFMonline

The former Member of Parliament for Yabaga/Kubori, Mustapha Ussif, has been appointed by President Akufo-Addo to serve as the acting Executive Director National Service Scheme (NSS).

A letter from the Presidency on Monday, February 06, 2017, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Mr. Mustapha Ussif will take the office previously occupied by Mr. Kpessah Whyte, who exited following the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) defeat in the just ended general elections.

The former MP will serve in acting capacity until the National Service Board in consultation with the Public Services Commission confirm him as the substantive executive director.

President Akufo-Addo in his letter said, “pursuant to section 15 (1) of the Ghana National Service Scheme Act, 1980 (Act 426), I hereby appoint you to act as the Executive Director of the scheme pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the National Service Board, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.”


By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana
