Otumfuo picks 83-year old sister as new Asantehemaa

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has chosen his 83-year old sister, Nana Ama Konadu, as the next Asantehemaa, Queen mother of the Asante Kingdom.

This was revealed when the new Queen-mother was shown to the Gyaase clan in her palace.

The Asantehene appointed the new Queenmother in consultation with the Head of the royal family.

Nana Ama Konadu

Ama Konadu will be succeeding the late Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, who died in November 2016, and was buried in January 2017.

She is the first daughter of the late queen mother.

Ama Konadu, together with the Asantehene, will plan the final funeral rites of the late Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem.

She will appear at the Asanteman Council before Otumfuo announces her as the new Queen Mother at a durbar.

Her stool name is yet to be announced.

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana