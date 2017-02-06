MFWA, ABANTU, GFD Convene Stakeholder Forum on Inclusive Governance

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) in partnership with Abantu for Development and the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations is convening a special Stakeholder forum on Ensuring Inclusive Governance in Ghana. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra at 9am prompt.

The MFWA recognises that inclusive, accountable, and democratic governance is critical for building peaceful, just and inclusive societies that respond to the needs of all people by securing their equal participation and engagement in national processes. Failure to promote inclusiveness in governance can give rise to destructive tendencies that can affect negatively the stimulation of real development.

The Stakeholder Forum will therefore provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss the crucial nature of inclusive governance and how the newly elected government can demonstrate commitment to creating an enabling governance environment that is not only responsive to the needs and interests of the most disadvantaged and marginalized – but that also is willing to provide remedies to these groups’ challenges.

The Forum will be chaired by the Executive Director of Abantu for Development Dr. Rose Mensah Kutin and will feature presentations from key stakeholders.

The Forum is being orgnaised with funding support from Ford Foundation.