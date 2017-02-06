Alpha To Run As Next GIJ SRC General Secretary 

Microsoft Student Partner and Google digital skills trainer for the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Nathaniel Alpha has declared his intent to run for the position of GIJ SRC General Secretary in the upcoming polls at GIJ.

This was revealed in a memo released by Alpha, when the second semester of the 2016/2017 academic year began on Monday, 30 January 2017. According to Alpha, the SRC has not done enough to meet and prioritize the needs of students’ as instituted in the GIJ SRC Constitution.

“A lot has to be done and students deserve to feel the impact of the SRC the more. My vision for GIJ SRC will be to meet students at their point of need and to set into motion an era of student focused, student oriented leadership” he said.

Nathaniel Alpha has served as a General Assembly rep for two years, served as the clerk of GIJ General Assembly during the 2015/2016 academic. Under his watch as clerk, GIJ SRC saw a lot of institutional growth and a conscious attempt to review the SRC Constitution to better serve the needs of students.

He has also served as the chairman of the GIJ Audit Committee during the 2014/2015 academic year,. As Chairman, he released an audit report of the SRC to General Assembly detailing how the Steve Kubatey led administration raised and spent money belonging to the student body. His report was the first one to be released after close to 7 years of no auditing on the accounts of the SRC.

With close to 4 years involvement in student activism on and off the campus of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, some political connoisseurs have touted him as the most experienced student leader and someone trained purposely to serve as the next General Secretary of GIJ SRC.