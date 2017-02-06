Forget The Past And Move On

How should we move forward when we carry a heavy burden caused by our a terrible hurtful past? Our past has a tendency to cloud our current judgement and affect our performance. The past can hold us hostage or even easily misdirect us.

At times it’s the people in our lives who affected us negatively. We got disappointed because our expectations were not met. Perhaps they actually gave some positive contribution to our lives; we are here today because of them.

Maybe it was just natural situations that affected us negatively. There was no other way. At times the situation actually helped us to be better. Nevertheless we are here today because of the impact of the past, whether good or bad.

You are here because of the past, but you can become who you want in the future based on what you do now!

Possibly we made unwise choices that brought terrible results and we hurt ourselves and our loved ones in the process. And also it’s possible our good choices made us better. You are here today because of you choices, whether good or bad.

What is required from you is that you use what you have now to go forward. Check and list the resources you have, the gifts and opportunities around you. Use them to go forward. You cannot use what you do not have!

“Don’t tell me what you cannot do, but tell me what you can do.”

Forget the past but look forward. Leave shattered dreams alone. Create a new dream. You are here because of the past, but you can become who you want in the future based on what you do now!

“Don’t tell me what you cannot do, but tell me what you can do.” Don’t tell me what you do not have, but tell me what you have, because your future is based on what you can do with what you have.

The parable of the talents in Matthew 25 explains it clearly. Everyone has something! Perhaps you can start by using your smile instead of being grumpy and miserable. Sow the small seed that you have instead of hiding it.

There is an annually national pageant to find Mr Ugly. The current Mr Ugly is a very fascinating man. Instead of complaining about his looks and how potential employer could not even allow him into interview rooms because of his looks, he saw that people are willing to pay him just because of his looks. Now he is building his career on it. What a remarkable man.

Do you look worse than Mr Ugly? I don’t think so.

© Copyright 2015 by It’s My Footprint, www.itsmyfootprint.com .

About Taka Sande:

Taka Sande, www.takasande.com is an author, an entrepreneur and development activist. He has a passion for making a difference by influencing and adding value to people’s lives. He is the founder of the blog It’s My Footprint, http://www.itsmyfootprint.com /.