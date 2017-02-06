I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 6 February 2017 16:09 CET

#GhVetting: Boakye Agyarko's 176 questions in 198 minutes [Infographic]

By CitiFMonline

For the 3 hours and 18 minutes the Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko spent at his vetting before Parliament’s Appointments Committee, he answered 176 questions; 150 from the minority and 26 from the majority.

Major issues the Minister addressed include tariff reduction, erratic power supply popularly known as ‘dumsor’ and debts of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The infographic below captures details of Mr Agyarko’s time with the Committee.


By: Mawuli Tsikata & Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana



