I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 6 February 2017 16:09 CET

Pipiro Concept Launches “Operation Exhibit Your Skills” To Empower The Youth

By Divine Nkrumah

Pipiro Concept (PC), an organization that seeks to empower the youth, has launched “Operation exhibit your Skills”, a move to unearth and promote talents and skills among the youth and encourage them to invest in activities that contribute to their personal development.

“Operation exhibit your skills” provides a conducive platform for Sports and Educational competition that would be held among the youth across the country with the purpose of fishing out and awarding the best among all participants.

The competition would commence in the Greater Accra Region with a table tennis competition dubbed “Pipiro Table-Tennis Open Tournament”.

As the name Pipiro suggests,“Master among co-equals” the competition seeks to inspire the youth to bring out their best and display their mastery.

Table Tennis game, unlike other sporting activities such as Football, has not recorded the best mileage nor sustained the interest of majority of Ghanaians over the past few years. It appears both Government and the private sector have not contributed enough to arouse national Interest.

Coordinator of Pipiro Concept, Divine Nkrumah believes “the tournament is one of the ways to sharpen the skills among the youth and to boost interest again. I believe it is time to make table tennis attractive again in Ghana. I am therefore calling on Government, State agencies and the Private sector to invest in the game”.

Divine Nkrumah added that “many people the world over have been instrumental through various sporting activities and Table Tennis is no exception”

Pipiro Table Tennis tournament would assemble National Players, Community Players and any Individuals who have interest at playing tennis.

The competition is slated for 18th February 2017 at 8.30 am. There would be exciting prizes. The winner takes home Gh 500 with a trophy; Gh 300, Gh 200 and Gh 100 in addition to different trophies would be awarded to second, third and fourth positions respectively. Furthermore certificate(s) would be awarded to all participants.

The competition would take place at Adabraka near Warehouse.

Cordinator of the tournament, Divine Nkrumah promises “the competition would be very exciting; there would be lots of fun and refreshment for all is assured. We are inviting everybody to come on board”

He added “this would be one of many activities Pipiro Concept would be organizing among the youth to unearth talents. Pirpiro table tennis tournament has come to stay ”.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

General News

No country in the West would accept that another country should be determining its priorities and how it spends its money. Kwesi Pratt Jnr Journalist
By: Kwesi Pratt, Jnr.
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img