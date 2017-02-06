Pipiro Concept Launches “Operation Exhibit Your Skills” To Empower The Youth

Pipiro Concept (PC), an organization that seeks to empower the youth, has launched “Operation exhibit your Skills”, a move to unearth and promote talents and skills among the youth and encourage them to invest in activities that contribute to their personal development.

“Operation exhibit your skills” provides a conducive platform for Sports and Educational competition that would be held among the youth across the country with the purpose of fishing out and awarding the best among all participants.

The competition would commence in the Greater Accra Region with a table tennis competition dubbed “Pipiro Table-Tennis Open Tournament”.

As the name Pipiro suggests,“Master among co-equals” the competition seeks to inspire the youth to bring out their best and display their mastery.

Table Tennis game, unlike other sporting activities such as Football, has not recorded the best mileage nor sustained the interest of majority of Ghanaians over the past few years. It appears both Government and the private sector have not contributed enough to arouse national Interest.

Coordinator of Pipiro Concept, Divine Nkrumah believes “the tournament is one of the ways to sharpen the skills among the youth and to boost interest again. I believe it is time to make table tennis attractive again in Ghana. I am therefore calling on Government, State agencies and the Private sector to invest in the game”.

Divine Nkrumah added that “many people the world over have been instrumental through various sporting activities and Table Tennis is no exception”

Pipiro Table Tennis tournament would assemble National Players, Community Players and any Individuals who have interest at playing tennis.

The competition is slated for 18th February 2017 at 8.30 am. There would be exciting prizes. The winner takes home Gh 500 with a trophy; Gh 300, Gh 200 and Gh 100 in addition to different trophies would be awarded to second, third and fourth positions respectively. Furthermore certificate(s) would be awarded to all participants.

The competition would take place at Adabraka near Warehouse.

Cordinator of the tournament, Divine Nkrumah promises “the competition would be very exciting; there would be lots of fun and refreshment for all is assured. We are inviting everybody to come on board”

He added “this would be one of many activities Pipiro Concept would be organizing among the youth to unearth talents. Pirpiro table tennis tournament has come to stay ”.