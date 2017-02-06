Vetting live: 'Suame Messi' takes turn at Appointments C'ttee

OB Amoh wants to know nominee's recommendations for changes in the Standing Orders.

Nominee recommends changes in the mode of appointments like EC chair which the president is empowered to make. He wants to see changes that will require the President to present his nominee for parliamentary approval.

If approval requires say two-thirds majority it could check the possibility of the president choosing party men for sensitive positions.

Nominee is asked to explain the need to create the ministry for Parliamentary Affairs.

He says as Majority leader, he is the leader of government business in parliament so he needs to be involved in what government does at the top-most level. He does not neccesarily have to be a Cabinet minister. But he must be in the thick of affairs helping to 'tighten bolts and nuts'

................................................................

Majority leader Osei-Kyei Mensah is before the Appointments Committee of Parliament to defend his nomination for Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

He is expected to justify the creation of his position by the president, Nana Akufo-Addo. He is expected to be the link of the government in parliament and will take part in cabinet meetings.

The MP who has been a deputy Majority Whip, a deputy Majority leader, described himself as 'Suame Messi' during his party's parliamentary primaries in July 2015.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com