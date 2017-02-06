I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
6 February 2017

Asanteman Gets New Queen

By Daily Guide
Otumfour Osei Tutu II
Otumfour Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu II has named a new Queen of the Asante Kingdom.

She was named at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi leading to cheers from an ecstatic crowd.

Adom FM’s Morning Show host, Captain Smart reported from the Manhyia Palace that her maiden name is Oheneba Abena Konadu.

She will succeed the 13th Queenmother of the Asante Kingdom, Nana Afia Serwah Kobi Ampem II who was recently laid to rest.

The new Queen, prior to the announcement of her name was said to be a leading the list of suitors of the stool.

The Kokofuhemaa, Osagyefo Bayie is said to be leading a team of Queenmothers at the palace who are celebrating over the naming of the new Queen.

In accordance with Asante traditions and custom, she would be introduced to the Asantehene, Otumfou Osei Tutu II and later to the various divisions of Asante.

She would then be made to sit in ‘apatamu’ until the day she would swear an oath to Otumfou and Asanteman.

– Adomonline





