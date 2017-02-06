I will fight corruption if appointed to Council of State - Togbe Kantamanto Fitih

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi has indicated he would help the Akufo-Addo-led government's anti-corruption agenda if appointed a member of Council of State from the Volta Region.

Togbe Kantamanto Fitih said his experience in parliament and service in Ghana and abroad has enriched his knowledge in governance hence he surpasses above all who seek to represent the Volta Region at the Council of State.

Being the first individual to be a Majority Leader in Parliament in 1979 and with a background in Economics and Banking, he believes he has got enormous expertise to assist government reduce hardship in the country.

In an interaction with the media at Peki over the weekend, Togbe Fitih said, "if am appointed as a member of Council of States from the Volta Region, you will witness lots of change and benefits."

"I have experience of what will happen in the Council of State. I will help the government to stump out corruption, mismanagement of government funds and indiscipline in the society", he stressed.

He emphasized he would champion the course in helping government recover all its assets that are in possession of corrupt individuals.

"Ghana has a lot, we are a very rich country, I have gone round the whole of the word and am proud to be a Ghanaian, our current suffering is our own doing, we need to look into ourselves and correct it," he added.

Togbe Katamanto Fitih who is the Dihiefia of Peki State, was emphatic when advising President Akufo-Addo to be firm on his appointees to ensure the right things are done to the benefit of the citizenry.

Nevertheless, the Chiefs and youth of Peki Blengo have advocated for Togbe Fitih and appealed to the electoral college in the Volta Region to consider him as the best candidate to represent the interest of the region at the Council of State.

Convener of the group, Explo Nani-Kofi proclaimed "He [Togbe Katamanto Fitih] is a strong advocate against corruption and injustice in all its ramifications...he is one of five Ghanaians among a number of Africans listed as Incorruptible Icons in Africa in 2009".

"Among the 21 people competing for the position to represent the Volta Region at the Council of State, Togbe Kantamanto Fitih towers above all the others," he added.

"The council of state has been set up for those with experience...when we take qualities of Togbe Fitih into consideration, he has met the conditions needed to be a member of the Council of State," Nani-Kofi concluded.

Twenty-one individuals have submitted nominations to represent the Volta Region at the Council of State of which 88-years-old Togbe Kantamanto Fitih is apparently the oldest.

