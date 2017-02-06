JB Murder: Informants’ Lives In Danger

The young man who blew the cover on the alleged killer of the Abuakwa North MP JB Danquah is living in danger with his family as the Police have allegedly left them to their fate.

According to the twenty-something-year old man, whose name cannot be revealed for security reasons, the Police relocated his immediate family from a community in Accra after the suspect Daniel Asiedu was arrested following their tip-off.

The frustrated father of two told StarrFMonline.com in an exclusive interview that the Police have, however, withdrawn all forms of protection and support for his family as promised, after the media and public attention on the issue dwindled.

He said the promise of witness-protection and financial support have been denied them since the former Greater Accra regional Police commander COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare was transferred to the Central region.

“Daniel Asiedu came to me and my elder brother in our room at dawn and gave us three phones to charge for him. Two of the phones were iPhones which were locked, but the third phone was not locked. We saw blood dripping on his little finger while he handed the phones over to my brother to charge. He even requested us to heat water for him.

“On that same morning, I had heard about the murder of the MP but it didn’t readily connect, until my brother started going through the unlocked phone when we saw pictures of the MP and some dignitaries of the NPP. It then occurred to us that Daniel might be the killer so immediately we sent a message to Ursula Owusu-Ekuful through the MP’s phone, because she was in his contact list. Ursula responded and eventually we got the Police informed and they started looking for him,” he narrated.

He continued: “Because [name withheld] is a difficult area to search for suspects, we became informants for the Police on the search. At a point, Daniel noticed we were giving information to the Police after we appeared reluctant to return the phones to him. He got furious and threatened to stab me if he confirms that we are talking to anyone about the phones. It took his wife to beg him for me. Eventually, the police laid ambush and arrested him while he was going to have a meal with my elder brother after our disagreement”.

The informant said COP Dampare housed him, his wife and their two-week old baby for two months before handing them over to the BNI.

Things, however, turned awkward for them when the BNI took over the case, but failed to provide their basic needs prompting the Police commander to inform the former Vice President Bekoe Amissah-Arthur to intervene.

He said Mr. Amissah-Arthur rented an apartment for them by the Spintex Road for a short while and later gave them GHC10,000 to organise themselves.

He, however, said the amount was not sufficient for a start-up since they could not go back to their businesses and livelihood at Agbogbloshie. He said the Police promised to relocate and resettle them in order to ensure their safety, but that has not been the case.

The frightened informant told StarrFMonline.com that he fears he could be killed at any point in time.

Meanwhile, numerous attempts by StarrFMonline.com to obtain a reaction from COP Dampare have failed as he has been unable to respond to our calls and text messages.