Advertising And Cultural Complexities, The Ghanaian Context

The advertising industry in Ghana has evolved over the last couple of years, probably more intensely over the last two decades, an industry cluttered mostly with immigrant companies mostly from Europe and America. Ghana can boast of the presence of big brands like SCANAD, OGILVY, ORIGIN8 among many others. These companies have churned out great campaigns that have mostly changed/improved the fortunes of renowned brands such as MTN, NESTLE, KASAPREKO etc. The competition among these players, particularly the mobile telecom networks push these ad agencies to churn out more creative and captivating campaigns. Among these are the popular "Time Aso" and "Honey Cuchiecuchie" adverts for the Tigo, "Na Sika no wo he" for MTN mobile money.

However, as we sat on the fence singing the praise of these agencies and their work, we as well have been singing dirges to our own rich Ghanaian culture. Largely, these agencies have not inculcated the true identity of the Ghanaian people - our fashion, sense of dignity, respect for the elderly, and more recently, our beliefs have all derailed in the name of getting the advertising message across and conforming to international standards.

Craig Davis, former executive of Saatchi & Saatchi once said, "We need to stop interrupting what people are interested in & be what people are interested in.” No commercial sells if it is in a context of what people are not interested in, and there is nothing more that interests people that who or what they are. Instead of pushing them to a way of life they are unfamiliar with, make them feel valuable by celebrating them for their originality and identity. A good commercial communicates in a way people understand and can relate with.

This is not to say agencies should not conform to international standards and changes in the field of their operations, it is to say, rather, that change should not wipe identity, especially that of a group of people. Ad agencies must be creative, but their creativity should be in the context of the Ghanaian people, their creativity must still remain in the confines of things we can identify with by virtue of our indigenous way of life.

if advertising should be persuasive, informative and educative, then there is no better way of touching a people’s hearts and minds than in their context. Quite a number of agencies have succeeded at this, however, by and large, most have not. Many of them do not tell the true story; our morals, beliefs, fashion and other elements are well distorted, we are now almost identified as a country with other attributes than that of ours.

“If you want to understand how a lion hunts, don’t go to the zoo. Go to the jungle.” – Jim Stengel. This is where it all begins, if you want to appeal to the Ghanaian in a way they really can associate with, you better know them, you better have a taste, a feel, an understanding, a knowledge about their cultural fabric - if possible, wear the fabric. Advertisers can make more appeals if they went a bit deeper into the way of life of the people and balanced it with the new dynamics in the field of advertising.