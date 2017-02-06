We Are In Gov’t To Serve -President Assures, Honours Jb Danquah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated that he and functionaries of his government are not in office to amass wealth for themselves, but to render sacrificial service to better the lot of each and every Ghanaian.

The President gave this firm assurance last Saturday during a wreath laying ceremony in honour of the late JB Danquah at Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

President Nana Akufo-Addo was accompanied by a high level government delegation, including the Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye; Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare; Yaw Osafo–Maafo, Senior Minister; Dominic Nitiwul, Defence Minister; and Ambrose Dery, Interior Minister.

The president pointed out that the power given his government would not be used for “personal aggrandizement which were never your consideration.”

According to the President, though the late JB Danquah never held any political office, his contributions were far immense and contributed positively to the development of the nation.

“The work you did, values you stood for are today the values on which the principles of our nation is being built. You never held office and yet the work you have done has gone beyond all those who have held offices,” the President said.

“The farmers light, as you were affectionately called, the people of Ghana have embraced your teachings, and you lived on the conditions of freedom, the freedom you gave your life for. To live under the rule of law and to project what you believed was noble. We can never thank you enough for your sacrifice,” President Nana Akufo-Addo emphasized.

He added that he and his appointees would be guided by the principles that JB Danquah lived for.

For his part, the Member of Parliament for Akuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, described the late JB Danquah as a “redemption sacrifice” in Ghana’s politics, adding: “he was the President we never had.”

“I said and keep saying that God is just. I saw that this man was insulted and vilified and I saw President Akufo-Addo being insulted and vilified. Some people said this man was not worthy to be the president of Ghana; they said all manner of things but I also saw the same iron will that Dr Danquah had Nana Addo had it…the capacity not to quit that Dr Danquah had, our President had it.

“Now it’s come to the point that 70 years down the line, Dr Danquah here stands your grandson, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as your abundant compensation…All that you could not achieve, you have found fulfillment in your grandson,” he said.

He said he had hope in the president to fulfill the dreams of the late JB Danquah, stressing “Nana Akufo-Addo would not be an ordinary president.”

Wreaths were laid on behalf of the people of Ghana by the president whilst the MP for Abuakwa South laid one on behalf of the people in the constituency. A family member also laid one on behalf of the family.

The President later paid a courtesy call on the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia, who extoled the fighting spirit of Nana Akufo-Addo. He congratulated the President on his belief in the rule of law, just the same way his grandfather, JB Danquah, did.

Prayer and exhortation were offered by Rev Ansa Peasa, Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery Chairperson of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.