University Of Ghana, KNUST, GIMPA, Others Boycott And Withdraw From USAG Congress
We, the under listed universities, who form the membership of the University Students Association of Ghana -USAG, wish to expressly and summarily withdraw and disassociate ourselves from the Second Emergency Congress of the 2015/2016 USAG year, held on the 4th day of February, 2017 in the year of our Lord at the Christian Service University College, Kumasi.
This decision has become necessary due to the gross misrepresentation of delegates from various Universities, Major physical assaults by muscled tugs and brutality meted on students who are still recovering from their Wounds who sought to make right the big wrongs and illegalities especially in the electoral process.
We jointly issue this communiqué to disassociate ourselves from the association until such a time that due process shall be observed in the election of candidates to man the affairs of the association.
We are counting on the Sincere cooperation of all.
Signed:
Richard Kwasi Anim
Prez. University of Ghana -Distance Education
+233244893767
Esenam Afi Seade
Prez. University of Ghana
Legon Campus.
Amoakoh-Korsare Henry
University of Energy and Natural Resources
+233207638669
Samuel Amoako-Kusi
Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology
Kumasi.
+233240641160
University of Health and Allied Sciences
Hohoe
University of Health and Allied Sciences
Ho.
University of Education Winneba
Kumasi Campus
University of Education Winneba
Mampong Campus
University of Education Winneba
Ajumako Campus
University of Development Studies
Nyanpkala Campus
0246350541
Ghana Baptist University College
Garden City University College
Methodist University College
Tema Campus
Methodist University College
Dansoman Campus
Methodist University College
Wenchi Campus
Kings University College
Regional Maritime University College
Islamic University College Ghana.
GIMPA -Accra Campus
0500005322
GIMPA -Tema Campus
GIMPA -Kumasi Campus
Spiritan University College
Presby University College
Akropong Campus
Datalink University
Perez University College