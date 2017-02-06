University Of Ghana, KNUST, GIMPA, Others Boycott And Withdraw From USAG Congress

We, the under listed universities, who form the membership of the University Students Association of Ghana -USAG, wish to expressly and summarily withdraw and disassociate ourselves from the Second Emergency Congress of the 2015/2016 USAG year, held on the 4th day of February, 2017 in the year of our Lord at the Christian Service University College, Kumasi.

This decision has become necessary due to the gross misrepresentation of delegates from various Universities, Major physical assaults by muscled tugs and brutality meted on students who are still recovering from their Wounds who sought to make right the big wrongs and illegalities especially in the electoral process.

We jointly issue this communiqué to disassociate ourselves from the association until such a time that due process shall be observed in the election of candidates to man the affairs of the association.

We are counting on the Sincere cooperation of all.

Signed:

Richard Kwasi Anim

Prez. University of Ghana -Distance Education

Esenam Afi Seade

Prez. University of Ghana

Legon Campus.

Amoakoh-Korsare Henry

University of Energy and Natural Resources

Samuel Amoako-Kusi

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Kumasi.

University of Health and Allied Sciences

Hohoe

University of Health and Allied Sciences

Ho.

University of Education Winneba

Kumasi Campus

University of Education Winneba

Mampong Campus

University of Education Winneba

Ajumako Campus

University of Development Studies

Nyanpkala Campus

Ghana Baptist University College

Garden City University College

Methodist University College

Tema Campus

Methodist University College

Dansoman Campus

Methodist University College

Wenchi Campus

Kings University College

Regional Maritime University College

Islamic University College Ghana.

GIMPA -Accra Campus

GIMPA -Tema Campus

GIMPA -Kumasi Campus

Spiritan University College

Presby University College

Akropong Campus

Datalink University

Perez University College