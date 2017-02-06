Anytime the dial, listening or viewing, settled on vetting, I would tell myself: 'As if … [there is something serious going on].' I get that triggered; often by looking at who is posing what question with what knowledge and credibility that would elicit a solution of an answer to our humongous development challenges.

I am in doubt as to whether minority questioners have the intellectual and moral competence to ask questions that are relevant to the motherland's progress.

There is nothing serious about congresspeople's actions as relate to good governance or nation building.

They lie and joke their way through legislative and executive actions.

They want to hold others to standards a quarter of which they congresspeople fall below.

To me then, it is they pretending to know or understand when they do neither.

Enter ayari mischief disease in ayarilie. Before was ayaricough. Which knowledgeable lawyer lawmaker will say: 'My leader said he was given money by somebody given money by another to give to me. So whether that giver likes it or not he gave that money to my leader.

Even if my leader says it is not true, I say it is true.' Why would a nominee with massive majority bribe for votes? A lawyer and a legislator at that? Can a person like that be described as honourable?

Foxiness, many will say. It's a hoax of disingenuous act by a presumed lawyer lawmaker, who cannot tell what he is saying as sensible does not make sense to the sensible. We worried compatriots are eagerly watching out for the consequences of a lawyer lawmaker's lying outburst.

We expect a consequence such as throwing him out of parliament for disgracing the institution by alleging its leadership accepts bribes on behalf of members.

Yes, an expulsion punishment, or it would be a body of mediocre standards. Lawmaking has been brought into disrepute. We have heard summoning threats or watched actual hauling before that augustness of a body. It's usually for words said or written about lawmaking which the lawmakers have deemed unsavoury and projecting holding lawmaking in low esteem.

Imagine: 'Prove your innocence if you were not implicated in the scandal that occurred at the bank where you worked.' I thought guilt was to be proven beyond doubt by the accuser and not a burden on the accused to prove innocence.

Ayariliar must be an extraordinarily good lawyer to say: 'It's up to Agyarko to deny.'

We, compatriots of the motherland, who are not their kind, we as an overwhelming majority in the motherland, must not, cannot and will not understand the figment of an imagination of congress equalisation in: 'You made fun of our member who wrote on his CV that part of his work experience had been as a DHP and so if you state on yours that your school extracurricular responsibility was a sports prefect you should also be laughed at.'

As usual, an ɔsono president has raised the bar of standards with good nominations and appointments. He should, however, not forget that compatriots of the motherland expect perfection. Congresspeople keep shouting in our ears that there is perfection and ɔsono should not fall short of that. I am watching the extent to which ɔsono is going to deal with that congress distortion.

ɔsono mma (daughters and sons of ɔsono) failed to deal effectively with it the last time with their massive achievements in 2008. There would soon be a 2020 and I am wondering when that time comes ɔsono will be able to present its case of achievements against those who seek to rule not with plans and programmes but by lying through their teeth. Blatant lie is what one of their number is doing with the 'someone says the nominee gave bribe to me through him; that is what that someone says' and not 'he attempted to bribe me fiilifiili.'

It is all as if something serious is going on with vetting or screening or grilling or examining for competence and character. Sometimes it looks like a circus. Other times, it looks like an inquisition. With some moments, it's like a joke. Remember it was at that same forum that once a congressperson asked a nominee to recite a national pledge the originator of whom his kin had tied to the stakes and shot.

I still maintain, with congress, all things are tainted. For as long as they are around, mediocrity will persist and incompetence will reign.

As a child, I saw an inscription 'As If' on a mammy truck (boneshaker of old).

As a sexagenarian (soon septuagenarian), I saw it again in a parliamentary exercise. Already, people are talking 'Parliament bribery scandal.' So the institution has been scandalised by one of its own; or it's as if?

By Kwasi Ansu-Kyeremeh