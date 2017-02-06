Hypocrisy, Deceit Most Repugnant

In the past few days, we have been bombarded with cacophonous complaints by persons who should not even comment about seized state cars which were in the custody of individuals related to the state in the erstwhile administration.

We would repeat it: unruly actions should not be entertained in civilized societies which we claim to be.

Unfortunately, having been introduced to this inappropriate blueprint by the NDC in 2009, the vicious cycle continues even as hypocrites ignore the precedents.

Indeed the current situation is unlike the NDC scenario because then there was a certain glaring crudeness about the occurrence. In the current situation, persons with no documentary proof of ownership are concealing state vehicles and tampering with details at the DVLA.

We recall painfully the shameful incident when cars were forcefully seized from important personalities in the streets of Accra, one of them the wife of a former President when she was being driven to a certain destination.

Have we forgotten so soon when Nana Akufo-Addo's Mitsubishi Pajero was seized at the Customs Headquarters until he abandoned the vehicle for obvious security reasons.

The Foreign Affairs Minister Hon Ayorkor Botchway can narrate her story when her car was seized by NDC thugs.

Last week Kwesi Pratt Jnr, who has suddenly found his voice after his prediction that many NPP persons would be hospitalized when the election results start trickling in, jumped into the seized cars fray – his bitterness not in dispute.

He had the guts to, we have learnt, called the National Security Minister over the seizure of five cars from Kofi Adams residence, vehicles which further investigations have showed must be subjected to police auditing for spotting tampered chassis numbers.

Many state vehicles are now in the Flagstaff House transport pool which would not have been there but for the retrieving action.

We have seen the belated statement from the Chief of Staff regarding the vehicles and wish to add that had this statement and the constitution of a team tasked with the responsibility of tracking these cars and returning them to where they belong been issued earlier, the inconveniences and the propaganda of the NDC and the ilk of Kwesi Pratt Jnr could not have taken off let alone finding space in a section of the discredited media.

Let Kofi Adams prove us all wrong by bringing documents to show that the said vehicles belong to him.

We are dealing with the masters of the game of deceit and propaganda and so let us be wary and avoid falling into the traps they set.

It is in the light of this that we find the apology of the National Security Minister to Kofi Adams ill-advised: in dealing with an injured NDC full of venom and deceit, let us avoid such avoidable blunders as emanating from the National Security Minister.

Some NDC persons are talking rule of law. How despicable and hypocritical! Do they understand the rule of law when they ignored a court order and whisked away South Africans arrested at the peak of their power to BNI cells?

Do they understand and appreciate the rule of law when serving public servants could stand for the primary elections of the then ruling NDC without resigning? This law varied when candidates were from the NPP.

Let them give us a break, lest we go to town with their smelly dossiers. Today, they have the guts to tell Ghanaians that they are being harassed. Who is harassing who when NDC personalities are still holding their positions over a month into a new government?

Scared about the revelations of the coming days, weeks and even months they are courting public sympathy before those scary moments are due.