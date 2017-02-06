Vetting Blues And Bribery Prank- (2)

“As soon as you question someone's integrity, it is a reflection of your own”- African Proverb.

I was unable to pay my last respect to Kwabena Boadu last Saturday because it coincided with the second anniversary of my Grandma's demise. Though not physically present to mourn the fallen patriot, I wove a wreath of tears with flowers from the garden of my memory to mourn him. May he and my Grandma have peace with their Maker!

The political actors continue to beat their political drums. It is sad to note that the harmonious political rhythm has now become very discordant. Despite its discordant nature, some of us would still try to dance to the tune.

The vetting blues continues and the latest victim on the radar of the desperadoes parading as Minority in Parliament is Otiko Hafisa Djaba, Gender and Social Protection Minister designate. What irked the Minority's bile was the nominee's insistence that she did not owe former President Ogwanfunu any apology for describing him as “wicked and an embarrassment” to the people of the North. I do agree with her that his indifference to the “create, loot and share” schemes could be said to be tantamount to wickedness. But as a student of International Relations, I would have used a euphemism to describe his actions.

That notwithstanding, any true son or daughter of the North would be very embarrassed at the way SADA was handled. One would be even more embarrassed at the implicit support and indifference of then President Ogwanfunu at the way Gilbert Iddi and his ilk created, looted and shared the SADA booty.

From what we heard and saw about SADA, no sane person can absolve the former president of a greater share of the blame.

Otiko has stood by her convictions and damned the consequences. If the consequence of her action is to be given a tough time by the Minority before being given approval, then so be it. Interestingly, while the Minority was making all the noise and vehemently opposing her approval, she was in New York as the President's representative at a UN forum. Much ado about nothing, isn't it?

If I may ask, Abusuapanin, when last did you speak to your mother? Before you answer, please note that your answer could raise questions that could make the Appointments Committee disqualify you from becoming a minister of state.

Otiko says she spoke to the mother about a week to the last elections; yet some busybodies from the Minority side want us to believe otherwise. They should bring evidence to prove that she was telling a Kwaku Ananse story, or forever shut their foul-scented mouths.

It may be true that Otiko has a problem with her mother. But I strongly believe it is wrong for the Minority to drag her family issues into the political discourse. Who among the Minority doesn't have a problem with one family member or another? You would be shocked at what to find, if we were to probe each and every one of them.

You see, the Minority is just being petty and vengeful. They may delude themselves into believing that they are embarrassing the nominee. But they forget that they are also advertising their idiocy. I liken the Minority's action to that of a goat that goes about soiling the environment, but forgetting that it is also soiling its anus in the process.

I do understand Otiko's precarious situation because I've been there before. As stated earlier, last Saturday marked the second anniversary of my Grandma's demise. We had been at loggerheads for close to four years for reasons I cannot disclose here. We finally reconciled about a year before she passed. Even on her dying bed, she regretted her actions and asked me for forgiveness.

Assuming I was nominated for a ministerial position during the period we were not on good terms, and some busybody at the Appointments Committee decided to use it against me, do you think it would be a fair thing to do? The obvious answer is no; but not to a bunch of desperadoes with the sole intention of putting sand in the ruling government's gari.

I'm pleased that so far no bribery allegation has been made against Otiko. At least, we've been spared the formation of another investigative committee. As for the “Ayari-bribe” allegation against Muntaka Mubarak and Boakye Agyarko, I would hold my tongue for now and await the outcome of the Joe Ghartey Committee's investigation.

But what is it I'm hearing? That we should allow the police, which took over two years to investigate one of their own, to investigate the matter? That we should allow the CHRAJ boss, whose integrity was battered by the questionable Ford Expedition report, to investigate the matter? The debate as to who should investigate the “Ayari-bribe” saga reminds me of a Chinese proverb which says, “A man standing straight does not fear a crooked shadow.”

See you next week for another interesting, konkonsa, Deo volente!