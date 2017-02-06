Robbers Shoot Oman FM Reporter

A BROADCAST journalist with Accra-based Oman FM, Michael Creg Afful, survived a gunshot Friday dawn when he was shot by suspected armed robbers at his residence at Official Town, a suburb of Ashaiman in Accra.

The evangelist cum journalist, who resides with his nucleus family and his mother-in-law, was reportedly attacked by masked suspected armed robbers who ransacked the house and made away with properties.

He was shot in his lower left thigh and was later subjected to severe assaults, making him lose two of his incisor teeth.

He was rushed to the Tema General Hospital for treatment after the attackers, reportedly numbering about four, had left. He has since been discharged.

The suspects made away with properties and personal effects such as 4 mobile phones, a flat screen LED television set, GH¢1,300 and CFA3,000.

The journalist told DAILY GUIDE that the robbers entered his residence at about 2am.

He said he heard some noise and so woke up to enquire what was transpiring, only to notice that the armed robbers had already broken his main door to gain access into rooms in the apartment.

According to him, one of the robbers saw him opening his door and rushed on him. The robber, he claimed, asked him to surrender his phone and wedding ring.

“He pushed me to the floor and asked me where the money is and I told him there is no money. He further asked where my phones were, and I told him they were in the living room.

He again asked me to remove my wedding ring but I became mute,” Afful narrated.

He continued that he attempted to escape in order to raise an alarm when he was shot in the thigh by one of the robbers and was subjected to severe beatings.

Meanwhile, the Ashaiman District Police have launched investigations into the incident.

