Peoples Pension Trust Courts Market Women

Some of the market women listening to Mrs Rosina Akrofi as she addresses them

People's Pension Trust Ghana Limited, a pension fund that allows workers in the informal sector to save for their pension on Monday engaged market women at the 31st December Market in Accra to educate them on its range of products.

Samuel Bediako Waterberg, CEO of PPT Ghana, in a statement, urged all people to contribute towards their pensions.

“Life expectancy is at 72 years in Ghana. Owing to the inflationary trend in Ghana and the instability of the local currency, it would be safe for workers to properly arrange their pensions, people who make more contributions are bound to reap more benefits.

“We offer a pension product for which people can save daily, weekly or monthly with flexible deposits done by mobile money or otherwise through existing community based groups and savings groups. “We are also committed to ensuring that people are financially educated about saving for the long term.”

Gerald Beckman, CEO of People’s Pension Holding BV in the Netherlands, said the largest pension insurers and administrators of the Dutch Pension Sector have supported the development of PPT Ghana's new pension product and its processes extensively.

“If you save your money with PPT, you can be sure that in 20 or 30 years time, you could be reaping good returns.”

Rosina Akrofi, an official of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), said 85 percent of the world's population was in the informal sector, hence government's resolve to establish the Tier 3 pensions for them.

Mercy Nee Djan, president of Greater Accra Market Women's Association, in a welcome address, called on all market women to make conscious efforts toward contributing to their old age.

“It is unfortunate that most people retire from the formal sector at the age of 60 and thereafter enter the informal sector to struggle for survival till death.”

She therefore appealed to the traders to buy the pension products on sale to stay clear of any unpleasant experiences in future.



