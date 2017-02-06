Manhyia Supports Manwerehene…. For Council of State

Baffuor Ossei Hyiaman Brentuo VI, Otumfuo's Manwerehene being supported by other chiefs during the press conference

The bid of Baffuor Ossei Hyiaman Brentuo VI, Otumfuo's Manwerehene, to represent the Ashanti Region on the Council of State has received a massive boost few days to the polls.

This follows the decision of the Manhyia Palace, the official seat of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to openly declare its support for Manwerehene, who has been described as very competent and knowledgeable.

Scores of prominent Asanteman chiefs and key officials at the Manhyia Palace, including the Asantehene's Personal Secretary, Kofi Owusu Boateng, have urged the Electoral College to vote massively for Manwerehene.

They disclosed this at a press conference organized by Baffuor Hyiaman Brentuo VI at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Saturday to officially announce his bid.

Mr. Owusu Boateng stated that Manwerehene, who has incredible academic credentials, has been courageous, visionary and development-oriented since he was enstooled 20 years ago.

The Asantehene's personal secretary and the chiefs at the press conference stated that the Manwerehene would ably represent the Ashanti Region on the Council of State.

They were of the conviction that Manwerehene would appropriately advise President Akufo-Addo to ensure the socio-economic development of the country.

The chiefs that endorsed the Manwreehene's candidature included Nana Kwaku Okyere Ababio, Chief of Okyerekrom, Nana Boadi Tawiah, Chief of Atwima Darko and the Ankobeahene, just to mention a few.

According to them, other prominent chiefs of the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) proposed name of Manwerehene for the position to Otumfuo and the Asante Monarch endorsed it because of his expertise and experience.

Addressing the media, the Manwrehene, who provides crucial services to the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace, stated that when elected, he would support President Akufo-Addo to enhance Ghana's transformation.

He said development in the Ashanti Region, which had retarded for some time now, would be key on his agenda, adding that he would also support the president to carry out his developmental agenda for the state.

Baffuor Hyiaman Brentuo VI stated that he would advise the president to push for the enactment of laws that would ensure that gold are refined in the country before exported to boost revenue for Ghana.

He added that he would work hard to ensure that 'galamsey' is tackled to stop the wanton destruction of water bodies and farms, especially in the Ashanti Region.

About 19 people submitted their forms to contest in the Ashanti Regional Council of State elections slated for Thursday, but some of the contestants, including Dennis Kwakwa, have withdrawn from the race to support Manwerehene.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi