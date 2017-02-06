Sacked Cops Can Sue - Lawyer

Aggrieved police recruits who feel they have been dismissed unfairly can seek justice in court, private legal practitioner Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee has advised.

Some 206 police recruits who were undergoing training at the Pwalugu Police Training School in the Upper East Region were dismissed by the Ghana Police Service. The police administration on Friday 3 February sacked the recruits for failing to meet the required academic qualification.

However, there are speculations that they may have been dismissed on political grounds.

Speaking on the Executive Breakfast Show on Class FM, Ms Beeri told host Moro Awudu on Monday February 6 that Ghana’s laws protect public officers. She explained that without just reasons, the police service cannot dismiss the recruits.

“The courts are there, we have Article 191 of the constitution and that Article protects all public officers, and that includes people who work in the police service. The Article is to the effect that you cannot dismiss a public officer without just cause. So, when you are dismissing an officer, there must be good reasons and not belonging to a particular political party is not a good reason,” she stated.

According to her, if legal action is taken, the court will address “each individual case to determine if they were dismissed on just grounds”.