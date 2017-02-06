Disclose Identity Of ‘Asset Task Force’ Members – Aning

The head of Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KIPKTC) Dr. Kwesi Aning has urged government to disclose the identity of the membership of the task force established to retrieve state assets from individuals.

He said the task force must also have an identifiable office where individuals seeking to volunteer information can walk in.

According to him, such a move will bring transparency and decency to the work of the task force.

Government has set up a task force to retrieve state properties, which they believe, are in private hands.

It follows the seizure of some vehicles belonging to NDC national organiser Kofi Adams by some state security officials.

Speaking to Nii Arday Clegg on the Morning Starr Monday, the security expert however noted that the state must have appropriate measures in retrieving the supposed assets in private hands.

“We should know who they report to, which laws back them in their operations and many more. It will be better if the Task force is recognised and made visible to the general public,” he said.

He added: “If the state suspects that its properties have been misappropriated, they must have procedures to retrieve them. Asking neighbours and ordinary people to help in providing information on the assets is a ‘no no’, because there are professionally trained state institutions who are capable of doing these things. Those who have in their Possession State properties should return them”.