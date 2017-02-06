Of The Black Stars And How Do You Feel Ghana?

35 years gone by and the Black Stars have not won any African Cup for Ghana. Disgraceful act for which our sports leaders in GFA should owe every Ghanaian an apology. Why not? By 1982 Ghana was the leading winner of the Cup on the continent – 4 times record holder. Today Egypt has 7 and Cameroon has 5 and Ghana is still at 4. What has gone wrong is that we are not developing the game professionally. At the time when we got 4 wins many African countries were at the formative stages of soccer development.

Today they have overtaken us just as they have done in many other aspects of socio-economic development despite the fact that we won independence first on the continent. Football today is scientifically dynamic and has shown clearly that no country reaps where it has not sown. It is first work, work, work and God does the rest. The Black Stars fall every time and at the point where it matters most all because of poor player selection and lack-luster preparation. We lost it long ago during the Bukhard Ziese days in Ghana.

He came at a time when Ghanaians have lost hope in the national team just like these days. Some may not like the German coach and his hardline positions. So do I but he had a profound philosophy for developing the Black Stars – focus on the local players, give them exposure and above all discipline. He made selection into the Stars very competitive and on merit. One will wonder if there are standards for player selection nowadays. I heard that in today’s Black Stars it is based on favouritism and the highest bidder.

By this the GFA and the technical team undermine the very goal they seem to work towards for Ghana. When I see the crop of 2017 tournament players of the Stars I feel strongly that the presence of over 80% of them is a disgrace to player selection and those who are responsible for this should be ashamed of themselves. If we care about national pride we would not have paraded weaklings, unimaginative and misfits as players of the Stars. From the Management to the Technical Bench they owe Ghanaians an apology. Having said so what is the way forward?

One: Fire the coach if we care about tomorrow. We have seen enough of Avram and nothing but disgrace and anguish will his professional experience keep giving Ghana.

Two: The GFA Chairman and his group should do introspection and see whether their ‘reign’ over the years has brought pride to Ghana. If their conscience prevails they must do the honourable thing and step aside. But will they in the face of the incentives that come with the position? I have my doubts; they will display the obvious which is ‘power-drunk, less results-focused’. Even if they choose to stay a new thinking must be brought on board about how to develop the game.

Three: Grow a philosophy for developing the game and the Stars. You see the days of Real Republicans, I understand the President at the time called for such a club and the first 2 African Cups were won with the cream of the local best. We must develop the local league and raise formidable local players, grow them in abundance and have no fear as to who leaves the shores of Ghana for Europe. The crop of players I saw in Gabon, I bet cannot compete with many players in some local clubs.

Four: Invest in the development of local coaches and referees. If we had a strategy for developing the game we will have been exporting coaches to other countries by now. The records are there. Tell me which foreign coach has even won any African Cup for Ghana? The Black Stars is supposed to be a demonstration of what the African Personality is hence Ghana must live by that example to show the rest of Africa and the world that after all the African when given the opportunity can become somebody.

Five: Government cannot stay distant in this matter. The Ministry of Youth and Sports must look at alternatives and diversify. So, if the GFA will continue bringing us disgrace in this manner let us prepare to take the glory that other sports beckon us.

Six: Strategic Plan and Stakeholder Consultation to chart a path for football development is important. For many years only the GFA and a few group of people keep bringing this disgrace to Ghanaians and sympathisers of Ghana. This is because they feel they know it all and by virtue of their position they can do it by themselves. Their records show they are incapable. It is time to open up the GFA – they must listen to Ghanaians NOW by engaging the people of Ghana about how to move forward with football development and the Black Stars.

Let us see if the GFA has the men skillful of doing something new in order not to get the same old results – disgrace, anguish and shame.