Bend But Not Broken: ‘Akyea Na Ammuye’

There are times our forward march gets jolted. We get stuck in our track. But it’s ok. We have to accept it that way. It’s ok to fall and it’s ok to fail. However, it’s not ok to give up your dreams and aspirations. It’s not ok to beat yourself down because you failed or because you were defeated.

Why?

You are not in this alone. There are millions falling and failing every day. You’re not the first to fail and you won’t be the last to fall. Be reminded millions had fallen before you and millions would fall after you.

Therefore, when you fall, pick yourself up and move on. When you retreat do not surrender, rather reload and get back to face your challenges. They’re in our lives for a reason. The challenges are there to make us a better people, bring the best from within us and see us through our life path.

Until that happens you will never know what you are worth, what you can do and cannot do and how far you can go to make things work for the good of Mankind. Until you face the storm and overcome it you are not worth to be called a veteran captain or a seasoned warrior. Until you fall and rise from the ashes you are not worth to be knighted.

The phrase or statement: “what gets measured gets managed” is famously attributed to Peter F. Drucker. Drucker a writer and self-described ecologist in his quest to look into what comfort zone means tasked himself the following questions:

What if you can measure your comfort zone? Would this encourage more people to face their challenges and live more exciting lives?

As a people we face challenges and problems every single day, be they occupational, marital, social, educational etc. But what makes us strong and a better people is the passion and the love we deploy in dealing with these challenges.

So back to Drucker’s first question: Can you measure your comfort zone? I find this question very intriguing yet moving. The stubborn fact is we all aspire to have a place we can call as such—‘comfort zone’. A cozy one if you like.

A place where we can build our tiny empires or kingdoms, be our own demi-gods, manage our own problems, do our own silly stuff, engage in idle talks and probably wish we stay there forever. Virtually no change whatsoever right?

Well that sounds incredibly awesome isn’t it?

However, the real business will never get done. I believe monotony would creep in and we would perhaps become lethargic. So the question is: Would this kind of situation or scenario encourage more people to face their own challenges and live more exciting lives?

The Black Stars of Ghana (the Men’s football team) have been winless for 35 years. They’ve been chasing the coveted trophy for 35 years. The last time they won the African Cup was 1982 that’s 35 years ago. Thirty-five years in trophy drought!

The stars failed to make it to the grand finale the third time in a row in the just-ended tourney staged in Equatorial Guinea.

They became the lions’ food. .The indomitable lions of Cameroon beat them two goals to nothing. It’s their second defeat in nine years (AFCON 2008 hosted by Ghana) in the hands of the Lions. They succumbed. They failed. They finished fourth—lost the third place match one nil to neighbouring Burkina Faso. Bottom line they failed to win the AFCON 2017 Cup.

Already pressure has been mounting on the national coach-- Avram Grant to quit. The Israeli contract will end in a few weeks but my people have no time to wait. No time to keep him. There’s even strong indication that the former Chelsea Football Club manager will leave his post by end of February.

“I am very much aware that my contract comes to an end in a few weeks and I’m looking forward to speaking to the authorities who brought me here,” Mr. Grant said at a press briefing.

A nation thirsty for glory once again waited in vain as disappointment rained hard on them. Hopes dashed. And the Stars went home without even a Bronze.

“It’s obviously a big disappointment to us all but sometimes that is how football is,” Grant explained.

But what went wrong? How long must we wait? What must we do?

Perhaps all is not lost yet. It’s bend but not broken. It’s rotten but not dead. A seed must rot before it can germinate to produce the required produce. The fangs of a snake may be short but they’re deadly. And I’m hopeful when the time is ripe the Stars will bite.

“We missed some chances in the competition but I think Ghana has a bright future. We conceded four goals in the competition and three of them were set-pieces. We need to look at the details,” the national coach submitted.

Last Friday the management of Police Hospital in Accra announced that it was closing down some parts of the facility to the public. I believe many were not happy when they heard ‘shut down.’ But it was all meant for good.

They’d noticed some defects which required quick fix, hence the closure. The exercise was to allow maintenance works or carry out an intended fumigation at selected units and departments. The targeted units included the Pediatric and Out-Patient departments, Radiology, Dental and Chemist units.

Quartermaster store and general administration were named as affected areas. By Monday February 6, all the affected areas according to the management would be reopened to the public. And they possibly kept their word.

A stich in time saves nine. You always suffer the greater or pay more if you allow things to get ragged. Probably our team has reached that stage. Probably it’s management problem. They probably are in layers and would require a complete overhaul or just a quick fix.

I read somewhere that our team B is better than team A. My brother, just wait for the pig to grow, then you can measure its snout.

I’m not one of the 1.1 million football coaches in Ghana. But I can understand their frustration. And I wish I have the antidote. I don’t have answers to the problems. I don’t know why we’ve failed to bring home a kill though we carry guns to the bush biennially (ye wo atuo nanso yenkum nam).

So as we vigorously pursue or search for ways and means to turn things around, there’s the need to put all hands on the deck to make it happen. The quest to end the trophy drought must not go under our radar screen. It’s my earnest conviction that if we can help get the little things done we surely will be able to get the bigger things done as well.