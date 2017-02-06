Police recruits to be sacked over ‘fake’ certificates

The Police Command has directed the withdrawal of some police training recruits for presenting false documents to be enrolled in the country’s Police Training Schools across the country.

The Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Cephas Arthur, confirmed this development to Citi News, although he said he was not privy to the numbers of recruits who were set to be expelled.

Superintendent Cephas Arthur

“I will confirm the fact that indeed some police recruits are going to be expelled from the training school. This is because they were found to have presented false documents,” he said.

The recruits were already aware the police command was going to check their backgrounds and subject the academic qualifications to scrutiny, according to Superintendent Arthur.

“We even indicated that we were going to WAEC to verify, and so we commenced the process until those who qualified on the surface of it were called to training. Let me say that in the early stages, some of them were disqualified and those cases that were apparent were found out, and those who possessed such documentation and other issues were dropped,” Superintendent Arthur added.

Academic qualifications for police service

The academic requirements police recruits are expected to meet include a combination of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), certification from the National Board for Professional and Technician Examinations (NABPTEX), certification from the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) City and Guilds and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Recruits who were found to have entered with only WASSCE certification have been referred to the CID for further vetting.

The various police training schools have also been directed to submit the full list of all expelled recruits to the Police Headquarters.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana