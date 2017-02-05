Over 3,000 Police Recruits Sacked On Orders Of IGP

Approximately 3,000 newly recruited officers of the Ghana Police Service have had their enlistment revoked.



These recruits are said to have fallen short of meeting the academic requirements to be enlisted into the Service.

The affected recruits include those under training at the National Police Training School (NPTS) in Accra and the Service's training schools in Kumasi, Ho, Koforidua and Pwalugu in the Upper East Region.

A letter sighted by 3news.com and written to Commanding Officer of the Pwalugu Police Training School by COP Beatrice Vib-Sanziri, the Director-General in charge of Human Resources, said all the recruits who submitted only WASSCE certificates should be referred to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) “for further vetting”.

However, all those who submitted BECE, NVTI, NABPTEX and City and Guilds certificates are to return home. The number of affected recruits at Pwalugu is 835. One did not have any certificate at all. A list of the dismissed recruits is expected to be submitted at the headquarters of the Service “for further action”.

The action is said to have been directed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu.