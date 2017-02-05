Ayorkor Botchway hosts Hanna Tetteh in send-off

In a rare show of political harmony, Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway has held a send off party to her predecessor Hannah Tetteh, on February 1, 2017.

The send off party comes at a time when there is suspicion between the leaders of the two biggest political parties which has seen accusations and counter accusations being leveled at each other.

At a time when supporters of the governing party are seizing state properties, attacking public offices and officers, as well as their opponents, the send off party will send a strong signal that politics is also about unity of purpose, friendliness.

