Where The Law is Silent; NSS Before Appointment?

The rule of law stipulates the sovereignty of the constitution in the administration of a state. A nation's development is consolidated by its adherence to laws. Now, laws must establish ,'strong institutions' with no loopholes for defiance of the intent of the law.

Article 426, section 7(a) establishes that; "a person who has not commenced or completed his period of national service shall not be employed (b) or be employed by any other person outside the scheme".

However, the constitution does not give grounds for the disqualification from being a parliamentarian or hold ministerial positions on the ground of the individual forfeiting a national service requirement. Here, the constitution is silent. And in Ghanaian politics silence means abuse.

The appointment of ministers who have not completed their national service is not only a violation of the intent of the Constitution (which makes national service a mandatory requirement) but also, a discriminatory act against the layman who has no choice but travel to a remote village with no water or electricity just to serve his Mother Ghana.

When institutions go round the law, it is not be blamed, rather the law in itself is to be blamed for being 'weak'.

So it is not surprising when "party colours" nominate and appoint ministers who have not served the nation but want to lead the nation, an irony I can't fathom

It is time the qualification for being a parliamentarian or a minister is redefined to include national service fulfillment. In this way, leaders would be made to set examples for citizens to follow not as spectators.

#God Bless Ghana!

By; Rachael Omeife

(Department of Political Studies)

KNUST

racomeife@gmail.com