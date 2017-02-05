I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Feature Article | 5 February 2017 14:41 CET

Where The Law is Silent; NSS Before Appointment?

The rule of law stipulates the sovereignty of the constitution in the administration of a state. A nation's development is consolidated by its adherence to laws. Now, laws must establish ,'strong institutions' with no loopholes for defiance of the intent of the law.

Article 426, section 7(a) establishes that; "a person who has not commenced or completed his period of national service shall not be employed (b) or be employed by any other person outside the scheme".

However, the constitution does not give grounds for the disqualification from being a parliamentarian or hold ministerial positions on the ground of the individual forfeiting a national service requirement. Here, the constitution is silent. And in Ghanaian politics silence means abuse.

The appointment of ministers who have not completed their national service is not only a violation of the intent of the Constitution (which makes national service a mandatory requirement) but also, a discriminatory act against the layman who has no choice but travel to a remote village with no water or electricity just to serve his Mother Ghana.

When institutions go round the law, it is not be blamed, rather the law in itself is to be blamed for being 'weak'.

So it is not surprising when "party colours" nominate and appoint ministers who have not served the nation but want to lead the nation, an irony I can't fathom

It is time the qualification for being a parliamentarian or a minister is redefined to include national service fulfillment. In this way, leaders would be made to set examples for citizens to follow not as spectators.

#God Bless Ghana!
By; Rachael Omeife
(Department of Political Studies)
KNUST
racomeife@gmail.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
More From Author: (2 Articles)
05-02-2017  Where The Law Is Silent; Nss Before Appointment?05-02-2017  Antithesis; The Case Of Kofi Adams.
Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Rachael Omeife.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Feature Article

I am not in this world to live up to your expectation
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img