Antithesis; The Case of Kofi Adams.

Constant antithesis in a nation's politics renders it 'A Confused State' This goes a long way to undermine the effectiveness of its institutions.

A case study of Kofi Adams, the National organiser for the National Democratic Congress whose residence was invaded in his absence and 5 vehicles made away with by national security personnels further reinforces this antitheistic nature of Ghanaian politics characterised with; Seizure of 'assumed' state property and counter apology for seizure, leaders condemning act they once committed before exiting office and recognition of the rule of law with outright disregard for it.

In 2009, the NDC government under the late President John Evans Atta Mills confisticated properties belonging to executives of the NPP with or without any supporting evidence of belonging to the state. Repetition of this by the latter was met with open condemnation by the ex-president. The pressing question Ghanaians are asking is; why is ex- president John Dramani Mahama condemning the same action he once encouraged?

Of cause, this is no excuse for the victim's residence to be invaded in his absence without a court warrant except DVLA papers. A total breach of the constitution they vowed to obey!

Neither is it an excuse for state officials to loot state coffers. Hence, an untallied statistic between property obtained and salary earned.

It is not surprising when the National security minister Albert Kan Dappah apologised on behalf of the soldiers in uniform with the excuse; "I wasn't aware" , and ordered the return of his cars. This is because, the 'victim' has all the right to sue the security personnel for unlawful invasion. And this was going to cost the incumbent government a reputation they would otherwise not have now.

Ghanaians want assumed 'stolen' money back from the NDC coffers but indecisive actions in that direction can only undermine the competency of the NPP.

When state officials continue to counter their actions with an opposite reaction, then we have a nation moving back and forth. One way to do away with this antithesis is by strengthening state institutions with effective checks and balances. Thereby, leaving no room for state resources to be used for private accumulation. Moreover, actions of state officials would be thoroughly guided by the rule of law.

under 'antithetic' conditions, Ghana's progress is far from reach

#Long Live Ghana!

Rachael Omeife

(Department of Political Studies)

KNUST

racomeife@gmail.com