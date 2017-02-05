Emmanuel Kwarteng Frimpong Is Usag President Elect, UENR boy wins CS

A level 400 Health Science Education student of the University of Development Studies, Mr. Emmanuel Kwasi Kwarteng Frimpong popularly reffered to as Tizoo has been voted for as the President of the University Students Association of Ghana at an emergency congress held at the Christian Service University College in Kumasi.

Mr. Kwarteng Frimpong polled 299 votes as against his closest contender Mr. Malik S.Y. Basintaly a student of University of Ghana, Accra City Campus who polled 70 votes. Mr. Albert Kwasi Nuakoh of the University of Cape Coast polled 36 votes with Mr. Joseph Agyekum of the University of Ghana, Legon Campus trailing with 6 votes.

This was the third time the congress for the 2016/2017 election was held after two initial failed attempts.

Mr. Kwarteng Frimpong contested the USAG presidential election last year where he lost to the incumbent President Mr. Henry Nkosour Boakye.

In the same election, a former BSC Renewable Energy Engineering student of the University of Energy and Natural Resources Mr. Bright Adu Mensah who contested unopposed after his only contender was disqualified by the vetting committee was elected as the Coordinating Secretary.

The election also saw Mr. Alex Sefa Boakye, a student of UCC winning the General Secretary slot with a student of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Hohoe Campus Mr. Isaac Owusu winning the treasurer position. The Women's Commissioner position was won by Mrs. Ellen Agyeiwaa Adams a student of University of Education, Winneba, Kumasi Campus with Mr. Daniel Obeng of University of Ghana, Legon Campus winning the Financial Controller position.

THE SHOCKER

The shocking and hilarious moment of the day was with the position of the Information and International Relations Secretary (IIRS).

Mr. Eugene Ayisah a student of the University of Development Studies after counting led his only contender by 10 votes. Having led by 10 votes, there were wild jubilation from himself and his supporters amidst, popping of Champaign, teasing the opponent, making calls to inform people of the "good news" and dancing.

However, the whole jubilation died instantly after some ballot papers of the IIRS were found in the ballot box of a different portfolio. When the ballot papers were counted and added to the already counted papers, the results turned and Mr. Emmanuel Kwame Agyeman, a student of the University of Ghana, Legon Campus won with just a vote difference, a result that shocked even the supporters of Mr. Agyeman(Daakyehene) after they had almost given up and were about to concede.

Story by: Kwasi Frimpong Sayit-Right