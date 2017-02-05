Appointment Of Dr. Anthony Nsiah-asare As Ceo Of The Nhia
The leadership and the entire membership of the NPP Medical Outreach Team- V16 Group, with the greatest of respect wish to bring into sharp focus the appointment of Dr. Nsiah Asare as the CEO of National Health Insurance Authority-NHIA to the attention of the appointment committee of the office of The President of The Republic of Ghana.
We are very certain that Dr. Nsiah Asare will be appointed by H.E Nana Addo-Dankwa Akuffo Addo, President of The Republic of Ghana. We want to take this opportunity to thank H.E the President for taking such a good decision and we shall always be proud of H.E the President.
The above-named group, hereby wish to point out the some few activities undertaken by the renowned Surgeon, Leader and Manager together with the NPP Medical Outreach Team towards NPP Victory 2016. The NPP Medical Outreach Team consists of:
Medical Doctors
Physician Assistants
Pharmacists/ Dispensing Technologists
Nurse Educators
Nurses/Midwives
Anaesthetists
Physiotherapists
Student Nurses/Midwives etc. numbering over three hundred.
The team attracted and still maintain professional membership across all the districts of Ashanti and some from Northern and Volta Regions.
Dr. Nsiah-Asare was very instrumental in collaborating with the activities of Rural Campaign Club- the group that was kidnapped in Tano South Constituency during the limited registration period- with the Medical Outreach Team. He was the Chairman of Movement For Change that successfully organised the 'YaY3 D3N" "Yabre" and "Baamu Yadda" demonstrations in Kumasi and LMVCA demonstration in Accra. His contribution in the training and retraining of Polling Agents for the 2016 general election was outstanding, esp in the 3 Ahafo Ano Constituencies that he coordinated as a Zonal Coordinator and the party won all the 3 Constituencies handsomely.
Under the able leadership of Dr. Nsiah Asare, the team's activities covered the following constituencies:
1. SEKYERE AFRAM PLAINS
Drobonso
Wenamda
Ayinofi etc
2. AHAFO ANO NORTH
Tepa
Akwasiase
Mamfo
Abonsuaso
Danyame
Benimso etc.
3 .AHAFO ANO S/E
Sabronum
Biemso
Adugyama etc
4. ATWIMA NWABIAGYA SOUTH
Nkawie
Abuakwa
Hiawu Besease etc
5. ATWIMA NWABIAGYA NORTH
Akropong
Barekese etc
6. BANTAMA
7. KWADASO
8. NHYIAESO
9. ASOKWA
10. SUBIN
11. AFIGYA KWABRE NORTTH
12. AKIM ODA
Old Town
Zongo
Market
Oda Nkwanta etc
13. SEFWI AKONTOMBRA
Akontombra
Bokaso
Bawakrom
Wansampo
Nkwadum
Akaakrom
Bopa
Asanteman
Nsawora
Wruwru
14. SEFWI JUABOSO
Juaboso
Juaboso Nkwanta
Boinzan
Nkatieso
Antobia
Bonsu Nkwanta
Benchema
Elubo
Sayerano
Africa
Mafia
Aboboyaa
Nkyenseekokoo
15. BUNKPRUGU
Nakpanduri
Bunkpeugu etc
Dr. Nsiah Asare is an authority in the health system policy/management/ financing; therefore the group strongly believe that if given the opportunity he will deliver more effectively as the CEO of NHIA for the benefit of all Ghanaians as expressed in the manifesto of NPP
Again, his contribution to the health insurance matters and other related health issues including the Euroject Project of Afari Military Hospital and its allied hospital Projects across the country negated the cheap propaganda of NDC ahead of the 2016 general election.
Conclusion.
We strongly believe that the pedigree he has established in the health sector as well as his understanding of heath system financing, his administrative and leadership skills and his experience in the healthcare industry in Ghana, which reflected in the transformation of KATH and Tamale Regional Hospital under his leadership will be brought to bear on his management of the almost collapsed NHIA under the NDC over the past eight years. We are very sure the NHIS will work again under the leadership of Dr. Nsiah-Asare
We thank you and God bless you.
Signed
Innocent Supremo Tetteh
0243 266937
Asamoah Asare
0244 725656
Albert Opoku
0244 814835
Dr. Charles Appiah
0209 018862
REF :
Hon. Suleiman Said
MP. Ahafo Ano Nth
Hon. Solomon Noah
MP. Bunkprugu
Hon. Agyei Anhwere
MP. Atwima Nwabiagya Sth
Hon. Alex Tetteh
MP. Akontombra
Hon. Qaitoo
MP Akim Oda
Hon. Patricia Appiagyei
MP. Asokwa
Hon. Nana Marfo
MP. Afigya Sekyere Nth
Hon. Eugene Boakye Antwi
MP. Subin
Hon. Kennedy Kankam
MP. Nhyiaeso
Hon. S.K. Nuamah
MP. Kwadaso
Hon. Dan Okyem Aboagye
MP. Bantama
Hon. Benito Owusu Bioh
MP. Atwima Nwabiagya Nth
Hon. Francis Adabor
MP. Ahafo Ano S/E
Hon. Joseph Owusu
Sekyere Afram Plains
Hon. Martha Kwayie Many
Juaboso
Distribution List
Ag. Chief of Staff
Snr. Minister
Hon. Minister for Health
Ag. National Chairman, NPP
Ag. General Secretary, NPP
Ag. Secretary to the President.
Regional Chairman, NPP
(Ashanti Region)
Dr. Amoako Tuffour.