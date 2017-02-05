Appointment Of Dr. Anthony Nsiah-asare As Ceo Of The Nhia

The leadership and the entire membership of the NPP Medical Outreach Team- V16 Group, with the greatest of respect wish to bring into sharp focus the appointment of Dr. Nsiah Asare as the CEO of National Health Insurance Authority-NHIA to the attention of the appointment committee of the office of The President of The Republic of Ghana.

We are very certain that Dr. Nsiah Asare will be appointed by H.E Nana Addo-Dankwa Akuffo Addo, President of The Republic of Ghana. We want to take this opportunity to thank H.E the President for taking such a good decision and we shall always be proud of H.E the President.

The above-named group, hereby wish to point out the some few activities undertaken by the renowned Surgeon, Leader and Manager together with the NPP Medical Outreach Team towards NPP Victory 2016. The NPP Medical Outreach Team consists of:

Medical Doctors

Physician Assistants

Pharmacists/ Dispensing Technologists

Nurse Educators

Nurses/Midwives

Anaesthetists

Physiotherapists

Student Nurses/Midwives etc. numbering over three hundred.

The team attracted and still maintain professional membership across all the districts of Ashanti and some from Northern and Volta Regions.

Dr. Nsiah-Asare was very instrumental in collaborating with the activities of Rural Campaign Club- the group that was kidnapped in Tano South Constituency during the limited registration period- with the Medical Outreach Team. He was the Chairman of Movement For Change that successfully organised the 'YaY3 D3N" "Yabre" and "Baamu Yadda" demonstrations in Kumasi and LMVCA demonstration in Accra. His contribution in the training and retraining of Polling Agents for the 2016 general election was outstanding, esp in the 3 Ahafo Ano Constituencies that he coordinated as a Zonal Coordinator and the party won all the 3 Constituencies handsomely.

Under the able leadership of Dr. Nsiah Asare, the team's activities covered the following constituencies:

1. SEKYERE AFRAM PLAINS

Drobonso

Wenamda

Ayinofi etc

2. AHAFO ANO NORTH

Tepa

Akwasiase

Mamfo

Abonsuaso

Danyame

Benimso etc.

3 .AHAFO ANO S/E

Sabronum

Biemso

Adugyama etc

4. ATWIMA NWABIAGYA SOUTH

Nkawie

Abuakwa

Hiawu Besease etc

5. ATWIMA NWABIAGYA NORTH

Akropong

Barekese etc

6. BANTAMA

7. KWADASO

8. NHYIAESO

9. ASOKWA

10. SUBIN

11. AFIGYA KWABRE NORTTH

12. AKIM ODA

Old Town

Zongo

Market

Oda Nkwanta etc

13. SEFWI AKONTOMBRA

Akontombra

Bokaso

Bawakrom

Wansampo

Nkwadum

Akaakrom

Bopa

Asanteman

Nsawora

Wruwru

14. SEFWI JUABOSO

Juaboso

Juaboso Nkwanta

Boinzan

Nkatieso

Antobia

Bonsu Nkwanta

Benchema

Elubo

Sayerano

Africa

Mafia

Aboboyaa

Nkyenseekokoo

15. BUNKPRUGU

Nakpanduri

Bunkpeugu etc

Dr. Nsiah Asare is an authority in the health system policy/management/ financing; therefore the group strongly believe that if given the opportunity he will deliver more effectively as the CEO of NHIA for the benefit of all Ghanaians as expressed in the manifesto of NPP

Again, his contribution to the health insurance matters and other related health issues including the Euroject Project of Afari Military Hospital and its allied hospital Projects across the country negated the cheap propaganda of NDC ahead of the 2016 general election.

Conclusion.

We strongly believe that the pedigree he has established in the health sector as well as his understanding of heath system financing, his administrative and leadership skills and his experience in the healthcare industry in Ghana, which reflected in the transformation of KATH and Tamale Regional Hospital under his leadership will be brought to bear on his management of the almost collapsed NHIA under the NDC over the past eight years. We are very sure the NHIS will work again under the leadership of Dr. Nsiah-Asare

We thank you and God bless you.

