The principal things for African Young People

In this episode I will be laying more emphasis on goal setting. Before now most of you must have attended so many seminars and must have read so many books about goal setting that’s great.

My question now is what realistic goals did you set in January 2017 and did you achieve them? Goal setting is very imperative if you want to make it in life. If you don’t have a goal you are a big goat.

Until you have clarity about your goals, you will not have the motivation to achieve those goals, so many people have settled for less than their dreams because they minimized the art of goal setting.

Goal setting is like making small and continuous improvements everyday which will eventually lead you to the achievement of your big dreams, we are kept from our dreams not by obstacles but by failure to set clear goals.

It is so dangerous for you to get up from your bed daily without a goal you are not different from a goat. Goals give a direction, a sense of purpose, to everything that you don as a young person.

Without them you are just aimlessly jumping from task to task and that can only lead to overwhelm, dissatisfaction, frustration and lack of success. If you want to be productive, if you want to be successful, you have to have goals.

“A goal has the ability to sustain the mission when the going gets incredibly difficult,” Lander said.

By Javnyuy Joybert.