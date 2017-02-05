I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Opinion/Feature | 5 February 2017 14:41 CET

The principal things for African Young People

By Javnyuy Joybert

In this episode I will be laying more emphasis on goal setting. Before now most of you must have attended so many seminars and must have read so many books about goal setting that’s great.

My question now is what realistic goals did you set in January 2017 and did you achieve them? Goal setting is very imperative if you want to make it in life. If you don’t have a goal you are a big goat.

Until you have clarity about your goals, you will not have the motivation to achieve those goals, so many people have settled for less than their dreams because they minimized the art of goal setting.

Goal setting is like making small and continuous improvements everyday which will eventually lead you to the achievement of your big dreams, we are kept from our dreams not by obstacles but by failure to set clear goals.

It is so dangerous for you to get up from your bed daily without a goal you are not different from a goat. Goals give a direction, a sense of purpose, to everything that you don as a young person.

Without them you are just aimlessly jumping from task to task and that can only lead to overwhelm, dissatisfaction, frustration and lack of success. If you want to be productive, if you want to be successful, you have to have goals.

“A goal has the ability to sustain the mission when the going gets incredibly difficult,” Lander said.

By Javnyuy Joybert.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Javnyuy Joybert.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Opinion/Feature

life is not what u take with u when u go but what u leave behind when u go.
By: derrick baah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img