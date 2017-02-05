You have right to rule, not to disrespect rights of others – Haruna tells NPP

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has called on the Akufo-Addo led administration to call its supporters who are locking up public facilities and harrassing followers of the opposition National Democratic Congress to order.

The Tamale South MP said the attitude of the NPP supporters is appalling and should not be allowed to continue.

Mr Iddrisu said the NDC wants to see an end to the continuous intimidation, molestation and harrassment of members of their party at Agbogbloshie, through Tamale, through to Boadi in the Western region.

“They are not taking over power through a military coup d'etat, this is a process that has been democratically determined. We recognize their right to rule, but we will not recognise their continuous harrassement of our party following.

“The NPP has the right to rule, but they have no right to disrespect the rights of other people and they have no right to infringe upon workers’ rights, and they have no right to undermine the functioning of state and public institutions,” he said.

The call follows the assault on workers of three public institutions -the National Health Insurance Authority, Sanerugu Health Insurance and Youth Employment Agency in Tamale last Friday by suspected NPP loyalists.

The thugs locked up offices and demanded that workers vacate the premises to allow new people to takeover. The Minority Leader described the latest incidents as very disappointing.

The Minority Leader said “it is about time that the New Patriotic Party leadership and more importantly President Akufo-Addo calls their masquerading youth to order.”

Mr. Iddrisu also expressed disappointment with how the police was dealing with reports of attacks on NDC followers.

“One is alarmed at the breakdown of law and order and the inability of the police in particular to protect life and property. That is certainly disappointing and we don’t take kindly to this development. They have a duty to protect every Ghanaian citizen and worker and to protect life and property.”

Meanwhile , The Northern Regional Police Command is promising staff of the three institutions that were attacked of adequate security.

Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh tells Joy News calm has been restored to those offices.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Naa Sakwaba Akwa | faustine.akwa@myjoyonline.com