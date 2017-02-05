I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Teachers Angry With Afram Plains Cheifs

By JOHNSON YAW BOAHEN

Some teachers numbering about 300 from the Kwahu Afram Plains South are treatening to go on the streets should the cheifs in the District insist on transferring their District Director.

The aggrieved teachers say they have been informed about a petition from the cheifs to the Eastern Regional Directorate to get Mrs. Elizabeth Amankwa removed as DDE.

This follows the decision of the Directorate to transfer some recalcitrant teachers numbering about 15 from SODA D/A JHS to some nearby towns after they demonstrated that they cant work with the new headmaster posted to the school.

After their transfer, these teachers have used several foul means to resist the transfer. These include spiritual, physical and political means to make their transfer is called off with the latest one calling the chiefs against the Directorate.

The aggrieved teachers have therefore stated clearly that

  1. the defiant teachers should not be sent back to the school
  2. the director should not be transferred.

